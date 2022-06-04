Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading Up 2.1%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.24 and last traded at $61.19. Approximately 123,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 215,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.