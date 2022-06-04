Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $43.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

