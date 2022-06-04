BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.60

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $9.83. BAE Systems shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

