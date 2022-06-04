Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $291.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

