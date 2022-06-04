Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €9.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.92) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($10.11) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.58 ($14.61).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.03 ($9.71) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($29.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.64 and a 200 day moving average of €8.78.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

