Barclays Begins Coverage on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.09.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

