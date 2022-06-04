Barclays Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $218.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $208.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.80.

CRM stock opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 47.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

