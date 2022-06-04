Barclays Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 1,615

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,125 ($26.89) to GBX 1,615 ($20.43) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($40.49) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,440 ($30.87) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($25.94) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,900 ($36.69) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,164.64 ($40.04).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,534 ($19.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,472.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,894.05. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

