Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Alua Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,231,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,936,000 after purchasing an additional 469,739 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $39,522,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.10 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.