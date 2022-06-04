Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($120.43) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.13 ($110.89).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €82.93 ($89.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

