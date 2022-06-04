Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,800 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

