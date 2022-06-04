Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 12,600 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,949,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE AEVA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

