Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Eargo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eargo by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Maveron General Partner IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.71. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

