Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 4,251 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 435,883 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 108,666 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

