Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 498,888 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the third quarter worth $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $5,636,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ouster during the third quarter worth $2,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OUST shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 296.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

