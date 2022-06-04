Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $502,464.60 and $5,642.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00081017 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

