Beam Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.23 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and $6.23 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00090823 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 115,464,600 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

