Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to report ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.09). Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,660%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after buying an additional 269,006 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 4,372,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $646.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
