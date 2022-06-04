Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to report ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.09). Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,660%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after buying an additional 269,006 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 4,372,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $646.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

