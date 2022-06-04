Berenberg Bank Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$14.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.71.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 151.67.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

