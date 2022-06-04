Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading 0.7% Higher

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $472,886.00 and last traded at $472,710.00. 2,056 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $469,620.00.

Separately, Edward Jones cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494,836.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $475,337.08.

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 24,136,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.46 per share, with a total value of $1,362,722,738.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,320,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,279,637.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

