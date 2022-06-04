Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Big Lots stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Big Lots by 10.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $1,649,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

