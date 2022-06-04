Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $236.12

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 236.12 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.02). Billington shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.96), with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.08. The company has a market cap of £30.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Billington’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

