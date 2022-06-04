BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 2.9%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $155.89 and last traded at $156.73. Approximately 12,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,336,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.29.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. BioNTech’s payout ratio is 2.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,261 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $327,490,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

