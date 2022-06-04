Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) COO Sells $186,007.38 in Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BRDS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Bird Global Inc has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Craft Ventures GP I LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at $137,437,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at $75,919,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,443,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at $23,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

