Bitcoin Gold Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $21.57 or 0.00072478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $377.81 million and $5.08 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00299105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00066640 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

