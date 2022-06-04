Bitcoin SV Price Hits $56.57 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.57 or 0.00189906 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $86.72 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,788.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00629435 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,078,277 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

