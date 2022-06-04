BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
HYT opened at $10.42 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
