BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BKN opened at $15.43 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

