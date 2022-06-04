BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

