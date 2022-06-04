BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MUE opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.