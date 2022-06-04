BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 136,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.