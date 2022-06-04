BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 191.5% annually over the last three years.

MQY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

