BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 191.5% annually over the last three years.
MQY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.20.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
