BlueCoin (BLU) Market Capitalization Reaches $170,831.96

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. BlueCoin has a market cap of $170,831.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00195951 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001211 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.00327899 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlueCoin is bluecoin.org . The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

BlueCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

