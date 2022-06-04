Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,806,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE INVH opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

