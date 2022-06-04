Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,452 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $407,888,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,591,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,493. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $279.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

