Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,100 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $1,970,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Nutrien by 549.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

