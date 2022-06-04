Bluefin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.