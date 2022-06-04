Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $199,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
