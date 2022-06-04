Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,906 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at $3,158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brightcove by 3,776.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 291,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brightcove by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,937.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,342 shares of company stock worth $316,919. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

