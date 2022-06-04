Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $143.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average is $144.45. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.