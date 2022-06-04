Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $78.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $631,748. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

