boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital cut shares of boohoo group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.23).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 337 ($4.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.34. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.67.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

