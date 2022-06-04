Bridge Mutual (BMI) Reaches One Day Volume of $52,242.00

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $52,242.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01350431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00411629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.