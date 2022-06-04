Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $973.48 Million

Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $973.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $955.00 million and the highest is $995.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $859.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $60.84. 549,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $174,051,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $24,993,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

