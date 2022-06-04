Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. ACM Research reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $1,870,412. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 464.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $785.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

