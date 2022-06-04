Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.98. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $5.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

CMCSA traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,670,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,534,162. Comcast has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 20,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.