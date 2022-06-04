Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. CSX reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,055,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261,454. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

