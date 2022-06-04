Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.31. 626,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,034. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

