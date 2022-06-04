Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) to announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,164. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

