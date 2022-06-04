Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.70. NCR also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,875,000 after buying an additional 58,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,862,000 after buying an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,631,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after buying an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $34.31. 1,328,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.91 and a beta of 1.59. NCR has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $49.05.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

